Bhopal: A case has been registered at the Govindpura Police Station of Bhopal after a woman from Jammu Kashmir, who was tricked to get married to a Pakistan-based man, ran away to the city after he forced her to travel with him to Dubai. Speaking about the incident, Bhopal's Additional DCP Zone 2, Rajesh Singh Bhadoria, said the woman, Riyanka, who is originally from Udhampur in Jammu, came to know that her spouse hailed from Pakistan, following her marriage on December 2, 2022.

"After the matter came to light, her husband, identified as one Roshan, started trying to force her to leave for Dubai with him. She subsequently ran away to Bhopal, and started living with a friend" Bhadoria stated. Subsequently, aided by a lawyer, the victim and her friend lodged a police complaint on January 9 at the Urja Mahila Help Desk in Govindpura.

In her statement to the police, the victim said she did not wish to leave for Dubai or Pakistan, and was willing to live anywhere in India, the ADCP also noted. During this, she further added that the district court in Udhampur nullified the marriage after Roshan approached it for Visa and other necessary documents. On January 12, the complainant was counseled by personnel from the women's help desk, after which a police team from Jammu as well as the victim's family members met her in Bhopal. However, she has refused to return to Udhampur, the police official further noted.