Botad: In a shocking incident, a minor girl has been allegedly raped and murdered in Gujarat's Botad, police said. The eight-year-old girl was kidnapped on Sunday. Police found her body in a deserted place in the Bhagwanpora area of Botad district on Sunday night. Police launched a man-hunt to nab the alleged rapist, who is still at large.

According to police investigating the case, the girl had left her house around 4.30 pm on Sunday to collect falling kites on the Makar Sankranti festival. However, when she did not return till evening, her family members began searching for her, but to no avail. The worried family members also informed the police.

The police later found the half-naked body of the girl at an isolated place in the Bhagwanpura area. Police said the alleged rapist had stuffed the mouth of the girl with plastic. Soon after the body was found, there was an uproar in the area over the alleged killing. The members of Bitiya Samaj took out protest demonstrations across Botad.

The protesting community members also announced a shutdown in the area. They asked the police to arrest the rapists as soon as possible and bring them to book. A police officer investigating the case said that preliminary investigation has pointed out to sexual assault of the minor girl. Police suspect that the girl was murdered after the rape. The body of the girl has been shifted to the Sonawala Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation into the case was going on. The probe is led by Botad SP Kishor Baloliya, Dy SP, LCB, SOG and Town Police.