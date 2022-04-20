New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani on Wednesday welcomed the immediate intervention of the Supreme Court in the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. "We welcome this preliminary order of the court and hope that the verdict will be in our favor," said Madani.

"It's the history of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind that we obey every decision of the court and state to maintain peace and harmony in the country," Madni added further.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind on Sunday had urged the Supreme Court to issue appropriate direction to the Union of India and all states that no lasting precipitative action be taken against any accused in any criminal proceedings and issue directions that residential accommodation cannot be demolished as a punitive measure.

After hearing the petition, the Supreme Court ordered the status quo to be maintained at the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri in Delhi and halted the drive.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), had scheduled an "encroachment removal action program," after an altercation erupted between two groups during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April.

(With agency inputs)

