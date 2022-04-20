New Delhi: Amid an air of intolerance and violence in the country, BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans, who was among the first politicians to visit the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in the national capital, said the police and administration did a timely job to control the violence and attempts to restore peace are being carried out.

"We spoke to Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs as well who all said that they welcomed the procession. They said they celebrate Eid and Diwali together. But it is these outsiders who carry out these incidents in several states. It is a disease and we need to reach its roots," Hans Raj said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna.

On authorities bulldozing the settlements in New Delhi today even when Supreme Court had ordered a status quo, the BJP MP said: "If a specific community or a section is being bulldozed, then it is discrimination. But if the action is against every illegal occupation, against these settlements that have piled up garbage and are even living in it, then there should be no objection. There are reports that there is objectionable material and even weapons stored at these places. So a message has gone to them that if you misuse and illegally occupy some space, we will use bulldozers."

Hans said that "no specific community or religion was being targeted" as claimed by the opposition. Asked how illegal settlements and constructions were allowed in the first place, the BJP MP said that any party that allowed the same should be questioned. "Illegal constructions should not be allowed but this is all a game of vote bank. Religious leaders should stop supporting criminals. Even if it is my son or a person from my religion, action should be taken against him too."

Hans Raj Hans claimed the incidents of violence were happening to malign India's image internationally. "You see our PM is very popular internationally and our country now commands a lot of global respect. Earlier we used to remain quite subdued but we are commanding," he said. Asked if violence in Delhi pointed out to an intelligence failure, the BJP MP said the agencies should have known about it. "...but it had never happened in Delhi before... maybe they thought it is a religious exercise and nothing of this sort will happen," he said reiterating his appeal for peace.

