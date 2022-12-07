New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that any incursion by the three organs of the government into each other's domains has the potential to upset the governance apple cart and emphasised on the need to respect “Laxman Rekha”.

Asserting that democracy blossoms and flourishes when its three facets, the Legislature, Judiciary and Executive scrupulously adhere to their respective domains, Dhankar said, “The doctrine of separation of powers must be respected.”

Dhankar’s maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha came against the backdrop of recent arguments between the government and the judiciary over the appointment of judges.

“We are indeed faced with this grim reality of frequent incursions. This house is eminently positioned to take affirmative steps to bring about congeniality amongst these wings of the governance,” said Dhankar. He said that the essence of democracy lies in the prevalence of the ordainment of the people reflected through legitimised platforms.

Highlighting that obstruction and disruption of proceedings as parliamentary practice or option are antithetical to democratic values, Dhankar said, “Contemporaneous scenario on this count is concerning and makes it imperative for us to follow the high standards set in the Constituent Assembly. We need to be cognizant of severe public discomfort and disillusionment at lack of decorum in the temple of democracy.”

“Constituent Assembly addressed sensitive, complex and critical issues, exemplifying sublimity engaging in dialogue, discussions, deliberations and debate marked with cooperative and consensual attitude. Diverse issues were traversed without there being any disruptions or rancour,” said Dhankar while referring to the disruptions of the House by the members of different political parties.

He further appealed to the members to bear in mind that in democratic governance the basis of any 'Basic Structure' is the prevalence of primacy of the mandate of the people reflected in the Parliament. “Parliament is the exclusive and ultimate determinative of the architecture of the Constitution,” he said.

Dhankar said that it is disconcerting to note that on such momentous issues, “so vital to democratic fabric, there has been no focus in the Parliament, now for over seven years.”