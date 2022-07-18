Srinagar: Top brass of the CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army officers paid their respects to the slain CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar who was killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday. The wreath-laying ceremony was held at RTC Humhama on Monday morning.

Special DG CRPF, Daljit Singh Chaudhary, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony, said, "Kumar lost his life in an unfortunate incident. We will make all efforts so that the case is worked out at the earliest and strictest action is taken against all the accused, who were responsible for this".

Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was critically injured in the militant attack. The militants opened fire at the joint naka party of police and CRPF at Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama, at about 2.15 pm on Sunday. An injured Kumar was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later.

In a statement issued after the attack, police said that preliminary investigation revealed that, militants taking advantage of nearby apple orchards fired indiscriminately upon a joint naka party near Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and are investigating.

