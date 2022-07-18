Srinagar (J&K): The wreath-laying ceremony of CRPF's Assistant Sub-Inspector officer Vinod Kumar was held at RTC Humhama on Monday morning. Kumar was killed during a militant attack at the Joint Naka Party of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama yesterday. During the ceremony, CRPF officials, Jammu and Kashmir Police along Army officers paid tributes to the slain personnel.

CRPF officials pay tribute to martyr ASI Vinod Kumar

"Kumar lost his life in an unfortunate incident. We will make all efforts so that the case is worked out at the earliest and strictest action is taken against all the accused, who were responsible for this," Special DG CRPF, Daljit Singh Chaudhary, told reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony.

Also Read-CRPF trooper killed in militant attack at Pulwama

Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was critically injured in the militant attack and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. According to the police, On Sunday at about 1415hrs, militants fired upon a joint naka party at Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama in which one CRPF personnel attained martyrdom. Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached on the crime spot.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that, militants taking advantage of nearby apple orchards fired indiscriminately upon a joint naka party near Gangoo crossing area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one CRPF personnel namely ASI/GD Vinod Kumar was critically injured and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries where however he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom," police said in a statement. Meanwhile, Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation.

In view of this development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet, "I salute the bravery and supreme sacrifice of CRPF's ASI, Vinod Kumar in the line of duty. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Strongly condemn heinous terror attack on a naka party in Pulwama. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to the perpetrators." Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police are probing the matter.