Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Indian security agencies are totally alert and elaborate security arrangements have been made especially in all the border posts connecting China with the Lipulekh pass. Like last year, army and ITBP personnel have been deployed for security on the border located in the high Himalayan regions. In the past, the soldiers posted at the higher plains used to move to lower plains during the snowfall season. But now Indian soldiers are fully prepared to fight China even in extreme snowy weather.

Soldiers are equipped with state-of-the-art weapons: Along with deploying military forces in all the posts located on the China and Nepal border, the soldiers have also been equipped with modern security equipment. The soldiers of military and paramilitary forces are taking continuous training to deal with the situations of war.

Patrol in 5 feet snowfall: The Indian Army has a history of winning wars even in the most difficult environmental conditions. Army and ITBP personnel have made India's border impenetrable with indomitable courage and valor. The soldiers of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces are engaged in patrolling even amidst snowfall of 5 feet.

ITBP personnel are called Himveer: The neighboring country is powerful on the other side of the border. In such a situation, it is very important for the security forces to be always alert. For which the force is updated from time to time. Keeping an eye on the enemy is extremely challenging in low oxygen, high altitude, and challenging weather conditions. Hence ITBP personnel are also called Himveer.

Women soldiers also deployed on the Lipulekh border: At an altitude of 10 thousand to 17 thousand feet on the Lipulekh border, Himveer of ITBP is engaged in surveillance of Indian borders day and night. To deal with the situations of war, these soldiers are taking extreme training even in the odd geographical conditions. These women soldiers are also fully ready to face the enemy firmly.

6 months Snow and temperature -45 degrees: Due to the high Himalayan region, the Indo-China border is completely covered with snow for almost 6 months in a year. ITBP personnel and officers spend a major part of their service there amidst chilling winters in minus -45 degrees Celsius, dangerous glaciers, and invisible natural hazards.

Along with protecting the border, they also carry out social responsibility: The personnel of the 7th Corps of ITBP posted on the Lipulekh border guard the border as well as take care of the pilgrims during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Not only this, but ITBP also conducts campaigns frequently to rescue mountaineers trapped in the high Himalayan areas. ITBP also provides health and other necessary facilities to the citizens of the border, called the second line of defense on the border.