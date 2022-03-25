Vijayawada: As the release of the much-awaited action drama film, 'RRR' is nearing, a film theatre in Srikakulam, Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh put up barbed wires and fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to the screen. Earlier, the administration faced a lot of difficulties from the fans during the release of the ‘Pushpa’ movie. The movie stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, and also Ajay Devgn. The SS Rajamouli directorial film is slated to release on March 25.

The Surya Mahal Theater in Srikakulam has set up a fence (fencing) to prevent anyone from going to the screen. Theater manager Dhanambabu said that this was done to withstand the onslaught of the fans and not to rush to the screen. At the screen at the Annapurna Theater in Vijayawada, nails were placed on the plywood board and placed near the screen to prevent fans from rushing.

Also in some other theaters, fencing is being set up around the screen. Annapurna Theater owners went viral on Twitter after posting photos of boards with nails on the plywood. The theater organizers want the fans who come to see the movie to enjoy the movie without any boundaries.

PTI