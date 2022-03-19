Chennai: A drug smuggler from Telangana's capital Hyderabad was arrested at the Chennai airport on Friday, officials said. The accused identified as Yandamuri Gauri Skandakumar, 47 year was caught at the check point with his passport by immigration officers who later informed the CBI and NCB headquarters in Delhi about it.

A drug peddler for several years, Skandakumar faces many cases under NCB. He was on exile for more than a year and a look out circular was issued against him. He had reached the Chennai airport from Malaysia through Air India express flight from Kuala Lumpur.

