New Delhi: The Instagram accounts of the children of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have not been hacked or compromised, shows the initial probe into the claim, sources in the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

"Initial investigation shows that (Instagram) accounts of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children not compromised," news agency ANI quoted sources in Ministry of Electronics & IT.

On Tuesday, Priyanka, the Congress General Secretary, had alleged that her children's Instagram accounts have been hacked.

"Leave phone tapping Instagram account of my children have also been hacked. Does the Government have no other work," Priyanka said when reporters asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government.

Read: IT Ministry to probe Priyanka Gandhi's "Children's Insta hacked" allegation: Sources

Following it, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had taken cognizance of the allegations.

Taking suo motu cognizance, the government on Wednesday ordered a probe into allegations of hacking of Instagram accounts of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra's children.

According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology approached Instagram taking suo motu cognizance of the allegation made by Priyanka. Instagram informed the ministry that the allegation was "false" and no complaint has been lodged from the Gandhi family or on behalf of anyone so far.

According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also asked the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) to investigate the matter. Under the protocol, the team could also speak to Priyanka Gandhi and her children if required.

Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra had threatened legal action in the matter.

Vadra said on Tuesday, "We have the proof of what we are saying. We will definitely take recourse to the law. We believe in the justice system. The way this government is behaving, only legal remedy can stop it. Also, this should not happen to children."