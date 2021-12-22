New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken cognizance of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations of 'Govt hacking her Instagram accounts of her children', a Ministry official said on Wednesday.

Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday had alleged that her children's Instagram accounts have been hacked.

"Leave phone tapping Instagram account of my children have also been hacked. Does the Government have no other work," Priyanka said when reporters asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government.