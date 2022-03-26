Bhanjanagar (Odisha): In a fatal accident, Gangapur police station's Inspector In-Charge (IIC) Deb Gamang of Ganjam district of Odisha succumbed to bullet injuries after his service revolver shot off accidentally at his quarters on Friday, said Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai.

Gangapur police station Inspector Deb Gamang went to his official quarters in the afternoon for lunch on Friday. On hearing a gunshot, his fellow colleagues rushed to the quarter where they found him bleeding profusely, Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai added. A preliminary investigation revealed that the shot was fired from the service revolver of Gamanga, who took charge as IIC four months ago. The police officer was rushed to Aska sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

"We're investigating whether his death was due to the accidental firing or by suicide. It's, too, early to ascertain the exact cause of the death without a proper probe," Rai said. He was staying alone in Gangapur and was found to be depressed, but was not neglecting his duty, the SP said. His wife, who is also an inspector of police, is working in Nabarangpur.

The body will be handed over to his family after conducting the post-mortem, police said. The Gangapur police registered a case in this connection and sent the body for autopsy, informed Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai.

With PTI inputs