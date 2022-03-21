Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage lorry ran over a schoolgirl when she was crossing the road via a divider, killing the 13-year-old girl on the spot. The girl has been identified as Akshaya, who was in Class 9.

It was raining on Sunday night and there was water stagnation in the underpass in front of Hebbal police station. So pedestrians were finding it difficult to cross the road, while Akshaya crossed the divider to cross the road. But the BBMP lorry which was speeding hit the girl and she died on the spot, says Traffic police DCP Savita.

The lorry hitting the girl caused a series of collisions in which at least six people were injured. They are being treated at a local hospital. The driver of the BBMP lorry is missing and police say a case has been registered at RT Nagar traffic police.

