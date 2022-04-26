New Delhi: During the World Immunization Week (WIW) observed globally from 24 to 30 April every year, the UNICEF and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Tuesday held an interactive engagement session with health journalists to reinforce media support for increased uptake of routine immunization of children.

The theme for this year’s immunization week is ’long life for all,’ with ‘long life’ reflecting the importance of vaccinations for a long and healthy life and the importance of vaccine equity. India annually targets approximately 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.7 crore children for vaccination through the Universal Immunization Programme. As per latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 data, Full Immunization Coverage (FIC) among children aged 12-23 months has recorded substantial improvement from 62 per cent to 76 per cent at all-India level.

Some deaths after the corona vaccine came into effect in India were inadvertently associated with the vaccine. Misinformation about this was widely spreading, especially in WhatsApp groups. During the interactive session, ETV Bharat asked whether UNICEF had taken any action to curb untrue and misleading information.

Zafrin Chowdhury, Chief of Advocacy, Communication and Partnership, UNICEF, replied, "Infodemic is very very difficult to handle. There is too much misinformation and UNICEF is trying their best to counter it. For example, we try to procure questions through social media, and try to understand the kind of discussions there and the kind of misinformation that gets traction. We also try to address these through social discussions," she said.

Further informing that the UNICEF works closely with MoHFA to counter misinformation, she said, "With our teams deployed in social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, we carry out real time monitoring and countering of misinformation day and night. We try numerous specific ways to address misinformation and to find how exactly the people are being influenced negatively," she replied.

Meanwhile during the session, Dr Veena Dhawan, Additional Commissioner (Immunization), MoHFW, provided an update on the Universal Immunization programme and the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 launched in early 2022 to accelerate the vaccination coverage of children and pregnant women in targeted districts and blocks. Highlighting the role of media as a crucial partner to create awareness on the importance of every dose of vaccine to be taken by each child, she said that IMI 4.0 focuses on identifying and vaccinating these vulnerable groups of children, who have missed out of any dose or who have dropped out on some doses.

Zafrin Chowdhury said, “As we hope to emerge from the pandemic, this WIW brings us an opportunity to renew our commitment to create a fresh momentum to raise awareness and action on the importance of completing vaccination for all children and for greater investment in the health systems,” she added, “The media and key stakeholders have a critical role in creating the momentum.”

Also read: UNICEF ropes in celebrities to trigger awareness over Covid19