New Delhi: Being aware of the Covid19 surge due to the Omicron variant across India, the UNICEF has initiated a move to involve celebrities to create awareness amongst people with an aim to contain the situation.

The UNICEF on Wednesday has launched a video featuring several celebrities from the field of cinema, music, and sports urging people to take precautions against Covid19.

The video highlighted the importance of vaccination and adherence of Covid appropriate behavior by everyone.

With the lyrics "Rehna Hai Tayyar Aur Pura Zimmedar", the four-and-a-half-minute music video features UNICEF global goodwill ambassador Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, renowned music composer Shankar Mahadevan, two-time Olympic badminton champion PV Sindhu, renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur and Pawandeep Rana.

"The video which opens with Amitabh Bachchan urging people not to let their guard down against coronavirus aims to educate people about the need to follow Covid appropriate measures such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, washing and sanitizing hand regularly," the UNICEF said.

The music video also captures the government of India's vaccination drive.

"We are extremely grateful for the support that this music video has received from our UNICEF global goodwill ambassadors. The video through its powerful lyrics and music will reach out to people with the message that each of us needs to be responsible for our behavior and actions to control the pandemic. We can do this through vaccination and following Covid appropriate behavior," said Yasumasa Kimura, UNICEF India representative.

India rolled out its nationwide Covid19 vaccination programs on January 6 last year. Since then, the country has administered more than 150 crore doses of the vaccines, making it one of the fastest, and the largest vaccination program in the world.

