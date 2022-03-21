New Delhi: Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that India has received praise from across the board for many of its foreign policy initiatives. His comments came a day after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan showered praises on India for its neutral and free foreign policy,

Addressing a special media briefing in New Delhi, Shringla said, "To say that only one person would be wrong. We have received praise from across the board for many of our foreign policy initiatives at the level of the Prime Minister. Our record speaks for itself".

Prime Minister Imran Khan who is under attack from the United opposition, on Sunday lauded India's foreign policy at a public rally. "Despite being a member of Quad and in alliance with the US, India still calls itself neutral. It is importing oil from Russia, despite sanctions. It is because India's foreign policy is for the betterment of the people," Khan said during a public rally in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. "My nation's foreign policy should be the betterment of my people. I laud our neighbouring country India for always following an independent foreign policy", he added.

The Foreign Secretary also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison where the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Both the leaders, Shringla said, placed equal emphasis on respect for territorial integrity and how the international orders stand on the UN Charter on the rule of law and respect for the sovereignty of States.

"On the Ukraine issue, it was clear that the two sides had referred to the Quad summit in which the leaders had a fairly clear perspective that the situation in Ukraine should not have an impact on the Indo-Pacific," he said.

