New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday said she hopes that India makes use of its G20 presidency to facilitate a negotiating process for the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of India’s G20 Presidency, Meloni said, "We hope that India, having a G20 presidency, can play a central role in facilitating a negotiating process for the cessation of hostilities (in Ukraine). Keeping the multilateral community together is important and we hope the Indian presidency can do it even more".

The keynote speaker and chief guest for the 8th Raisina dialogue -- the multilateral conference held annually in the national capital -- Meloni assured PM Modi that India can rely on Italy, and on it's cooperation for the G20 summit to further enhance the relationship between the two countries.

Further expressing hope about the possibilities that both countries can bring to life together, the Italian Prime Minister said her county plans on enhancing its strategic partnership with India. "We have a very solid relationship (with India). This is the reason why we have decided to turn our partnership into a strategic one," she said.

All praise for PM Modi, Meloni reiterated that the Indian Prime Minister is the most loved one of all leaders around the world. "This really proves that he has been a major leader and I congratulate him for that," she said.

Meloni is among the 40 delegates that have participated in the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting being hosted in New Delhi. Foreign ministers and representatives from all major powers including the US, Russia, and China have marked their presence for the meeting.

Meanwhile, reiterating India's stand on the Ukraine conflict, PM Modi during the joint press statement said that India has made it clear from the beginning that Ukraine dispute can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. "We welcome Italy's active participation in the Indo-Pacific region. It is a matter of joy for us that Italy has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative", PM Modi said.

India and Italy also announced the establishment of a 'Start Up Bridge' between India and Italy during the conference. Both countries are also looking forward to intensifying cooperation in the defence sector.

PM Modi, after his meeting with his Italian counterpart, highlighted that in the defence manufacturing sector in India, opportunities for co-production and co-development are on the rise. The countries also decided to conduct regular joint exercise and training courses in the coming future.

Later in the evening today, PM Modi will inaugurate the 8th Raisina dialogue at Taj Palace in New Delhi. Italian PM Meloni will attend the dialogue as the chief guest and keynote speaker.

The Raisina dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy. It is organized by Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF) every year. It will be held from March 2nd to 4th this year.

This year’s edition of the Raisina Dialogue assumes special significance coming against the backdrop of India’s G20 Presidency. The theme of the 2023 Edition is "Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest?”. Over 2500 participants would be joining the Dialogue and the proceedings would reach millions across various digital platforms.