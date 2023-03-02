New Delhi: Welcoming the Foreign Ministers at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (G20 FMM) held under India's Presidency, External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar said the grouping (G20) has an "exceptional responsibility" and must find a "common ground" although there are sharp differences of opinions and views.

Addressing the first session of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, Jaishankar said, "This grouping bears an exceptional responsibility. We first came together amid a global crisis and today, we are confronting multiple ones. These include the impact of the Covid pandemic, concerns of fragile supply chains, the knock-on effects of ongoing conflicts, the anxiety of debt crises, and the disruption of climate events".

"In considering these issues, we may not all always be of one mind. There are some matters of sharp differences in opinions and views. Yet, we must find a common ground and provide direction, because that is what the world expects of us", added Jaishankar. The G20 Foreign ministers' meeting began here in New Delhi today by observing one-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria.

Emphasising that there are both pressing and more systemic challenges that need to be confronted, Jaishankar said, "The future of multilateralism depends very much on our ability to strengthen it in a changing world. Food and energy security are immediate anxieties, magnified by recent events. But, they do have long-term repercussions and solutions. And development cooperation is part of that larger solution that we are deliberating upon today". He pointed out that the current global architecture is in its eighth decade. The number of members of the United Nations has quadrupled in this period. It neither reflects today’s politics, economics, demographics, or aspirations, he said.

"Since 2005, we have heard sentiments for reform being expressed at the highest level. But as we all know, these are not materialised. The reasons are no secret either. The longer we put it off, the more the credibility of multilateralism stands eroded. Global decision-making must be democratised if it has to have a future", Jaishankar told the G20 Foreign Ministers.

Highlighting the issues of challenges of food, fertilizers and fuel security that are on the agenda, he said, "These are truly make-or-break issues for developing countries. We heard their concerns directly in January this year through the Voice of Global South Summit. Such issues should not be relegated to the periphery of the international discourse".

"They are in fact, crucial to the global economy and must be treated as such. Indeed, we urge that they be central to any decision-making. Along with that, the world must also strive for more reliable and resilient supply chains. Recent experience has underlined the risks of being dependent on limited geographies", he stated.

India has undertaken development projects in 78 countries and has actively encouraged exchanges and capability building, Jaishankar underlined, "During the Covid pandemic, we made a conscious effort at contributing to global solutions even while looking after our own. Today’s situation demands that we continue to live up to our international responsibilities".

He said that the G20 must be sensitive to the priorities and economic concerns of all the partners, especially those more vulnerable, and called for a need to ensure demand-driven and sustainable development cooperation based on country ownership and transparency. "Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are essential guiding principles for such cooperation", he said.

The first session of the G20 FMM focused on the discussion of contemporary challenges around multilateralism, food & energy security, and development cooperation. While the second session will primarily focus on four or five key issues, including new and emerging threats, including counter-terrorism and narcotics, global skill mapping and focus on global talent pools. EAM Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese FM Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. The meeting assumes significance as it comes amid the border conflict between India and China.