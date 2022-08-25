New Delhi: India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy on September 2, vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said on Thursday. He also said that the event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media he also said that the commissioning of the warship will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Ghormade said that the commissioning of the aircraft career will be an "unforgettable" day as it will provide a major boost to India's maritime capabilities. He described the warship as a symbol of "national unity" as its components came from several states and Union Territories.

INS Vikrant built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month. With the construction of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers. Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles.

The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009. The Navy said the ship is powered by four gas turbines totalling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots.

The project has been implemented under the three phases of a contract between the ministry of defence and Cochin Shipyard Ltd, beginning May 2007. The ship's keel was laid in February 2009. The Navy said the aircraft carrier would bolster India's position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a blue water Navy. (with Agency inputs)