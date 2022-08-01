New Delhi: Indian stealth frigate INS Tarkash conducted a maritime partnership exercise (MPX) with French warships in the North Atlantic Ocean last week, Indian Navy officials said on Monday. INS Tarkash is on a long-range overseas deployment.

The ship was engaged in a maritime partnership exercise with French naval ships on July 29 and 30. The officials said INS Tarkash carried out various drills with French fleet tanker FS Somme, followed by joint air operations with maritime surveillance aircraft Falcon 50. "The successful conduct of these surface and aerial exercises symbolises the high degree of professionalism and interoperability that exists between the two navies," said one of the officials.

The maritime cooperation between India and France has witnessed a major expansion in the last few years. In March, the Indian and French navies carried out a five-day mega wargame in the Arabian Sea, involving frontline ships, submarines, maritime patrol aircraft, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

The two navies had carried out a mega wargame in the Arabian Sea in April last year as well. The French Navy had deployed its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and its entire carrier strike group in that exercise, reflecting the growing congruence in naval ties. (PTI)