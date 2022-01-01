New Delhi: From January 1, 2022, the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) refills has been brought down to Rs 100. However, there is no let-up in prices of 14.2 kg LPG domestic cylinders.

In Delhi, the price of a commercial cylinder of 19 kg will cost Rs 102 less. The new price of commercial refill will be Rs 1,998.50. In Chennai, the new price will be Rs 2,131.00 and in Mumbai, it will cost Rs 1,948.50. While in Kolkata, the cost of new commercial gas cylinders will be Rs 2,076.00.

In December last year, the rate of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased by Rs 100. No change has been made in the price of domestic LPG refill.

In October last year, the cost of domestic LPG refill had been enhanced.

The price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 900, in Kolkata it costs Rs 926 and in Chennai, the price is Rs 916 and Lucknow (Rs 938).

In the capital city of Bihar, the price of an LPG cylinder is Rs 998, which is the highest compared to other cities and metros.

The price of a domestic LPG refill in Ahmedabad is Rs 907 and in Bhopal, it is Rs 906.