New Delhi: India on Sunday summoned the Swiss ambassador and lodged a protest over the issue of "malicious anti-India" posters in front of the UN building in Geneva, official sources said. The Swiss ambassador conveyed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.

"The secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva," said a source.

"The Swiss ambassador said that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves," it said. The envoy said the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way endorse the claims, nor reflect the position of the Swiss government. (PTI)

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from France, Singapore, Oman, Slovenia and the Maldives who were here to attend the G-20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. "Great meeting with FM Catherine Colonna of France. Appreciated her support for our G20 Presidency," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

He said India and France agreed to coordinate more closely on global and multilateral issues. Jaishankar said he and Colonna also reviewed the bilateral relationship between India and France. Jaishankar also met Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Bala. "A good exchange on our ever strengthening cooperation and more. Much done and lots of possibilities in a fast changing world," he said on Twitter.