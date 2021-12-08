Chandipur (Odisha): An Air version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from the supersonic fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MK-I at 10:30 am today, from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BrahMos, Indian Air Force, and the industry on the successful test-firing.

Highlighting the significance of this as a major milestone in the BrahMos development, the DRDO said that it clears the system for the serial production of air-version BrahMos missiles within the country. 'Major air frame assemblies which form an integral part of the Ramjet Engine are indigenously developed by Indian Industry. These include non-metallic air frame sections comprising Ramjet fuel tank and pneumatic fuel supply system,' the Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) added.

Congratulating the teams involved in the flight test, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy - Secretary Department of Defense R&D and Chairman DRDO - said that various laboratories of DRDO, academic institutions, quality assurance & certification agencies, Public Sector undertakings, and Indian Air Force participated in the development, testing, production, and induction of this complex missile system.

BrahMos is a Joint Venture between India (DRDO) and Russia (NPOM) for the development, production, and marketing of the supersonic cruise missile. BrahMos is the potent offensive missile weapon system already inducted into the Armed Forces. The air version of BrahMos was last flight tested in July 2021.

