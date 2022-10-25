New Delhi: India has repatriated five Bangladeshi nationals, including two women and two children, to their country after they were apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) while crossing the international border between the two countries and attempting to enter Indian territory.

The BSF handed over these five Bangladeshi nationals to Border Gaurd Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday at 8.30 am, the force said on Tuesday.

The BSF troops deployed at Border Out Post Madhupur, under South Bengal Frontier, apprehended the five Bangladeshi nationals while crossing the International Border illegally, the BSF said.

During interrogation, the BSF said, one of the Bangladeshi women revealed that she was coming to India from Bangladesh illegally with her entire family for better treatment of her mother but they were all apprehended by the BSF on the border. The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the BGB as a gesture of humanity and goodwill.

The Commanding Officer of the 68 Battalion stated that the BSF is taking strict measures to prevent infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh Border. "Considering the seriousness of the crime of the apprehended people and to maintain the mutual cooperation and goodwill of the Border Guarding Force of both the countries, some innocent Bangladeshis are handed over to the BGB safely." BSF, which is mandated to guard the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border, faces similar issues intermittently and the force returns the illegal infiltrator back to the BGB on human grounds. (ANI)