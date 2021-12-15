New Delhi: India recorded 6,984 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. It further stated that 247 Covid-19 related death took place in the country during the same time.

According to Health Ministry data among the fresh cases, 3,377 were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Twenty-eight deaths took place in the state in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 87,562 active cases in the country. As for the death toll, 4,76,135 people have succumbed to the virus.

"Active cases constitute 0.25 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," the Health Ministry said.

"Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.67 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 31 days now. The Daily Positivity rate was reported to be 0.59 per cent. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 72 days and below 3 per cent for 107 consecutive days now," it added.

The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.38 per cent which is the highest since March. A total of 8,168 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. So far 3,41,46,931 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

As for the number of tests, 11,84,883 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. A total of about 65.88 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far, the Health Ministry stated.

As for vaccination 68,89,025 COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said adding that with this the vaccination coverage in the country has increased to more than 134.61 crore.