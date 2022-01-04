New Delhi: Covid-19 cases are seeing a massive surge in India with the country reporting 37,379 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the daily positivity rate in the country to 3.24 per cent.

The overall COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Omicron tally also increased to 1892 as India logged 192 more cases of the highly infectious variant in the last 24 hours. Of them 766 have recovered. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (568), followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185) Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), and Tamil Nadu (121).

India's active COVID-19 caseload is presently at 1,71,830, accounting for 1 per cent of the country's total cases. The weekly positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 3.24 per cent.

With the recovery of 11,007 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,43,06,414. The current recovery rate is at 98.13 per cent.

The country also reported 124 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,82,017.

READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

India conducted 11,54,302 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, and so far the country has conducted 68,24,28,595 tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

India has administered a total of 146.70 crore vaccine doses so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,46,70,18,464 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 99,27,797 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.