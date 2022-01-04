New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the virus.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi is seeing a surge in cases as over 4000 infections were reported in the national capital on Monday alone.

This comes as Delhi is witnessing a Covid-19 resurgence triggered by the new highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

The national capital on Monday reported 4,099 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 18, 2021, when the tally was 4,482, and one death.

The new cases have pushed up the infection tally to 14,58,220, while the toll is 25,110 now.

The Covid infection rate has climbed to 6.46 per cent, the highest in the last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded a 6.89 per cent positivity rate on May 18.

The capital has, so far, detected 351 Omicron cases, of which 57 have been discharged from the hospital.