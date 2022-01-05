New Delhi: India's perfect balancing act between major powers and its strategic and economic agenda is driving this week's bonhomie.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar began his new year by engaging in conversations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, followed by his conversation with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, which saw an extensive discussion on regional and global issues including Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan, Central Asia.

This has set the tone for India's quintessential role in the balancing act between the United States and Russia, especially when both nations are facing deep differences diplomatically.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, former diplomat Achal Malhotra said, "India has made aptly clear that developing relations with one country is not at the cost of its relations with any other country. India would like to be as friendly with the US as with Russia".

He recalled that there was a brief period in 2015 when the Russians got the impression that India was probably trying to abandon Russia and trying to develop relations with America. But since then, things were made clear to Russia and Russians are now ok and they understand."

"Although India's relations with Russia are not as emotional as they used to be, both countries understand each other's compulsions. Therefore, India is dealing with both the powers (the US and Russia) on equal footing", he added.

"India doesn't believe in alliances but partnerships. That's how India has a comprehensive global strategic partnership with America and a special and privileged strategic partnership with the Russian Federation. And the relation must go on delinked from each other", he reiterated.

The expert noted that if there is tension between Russia and US, it should have no bearing on their relations with India.

"S-400 is in the national and defence security interest of India. We, therefore, despite the USA threatening of imposing a sanction, decided to procure it from Russia", Malhotra pointed out.

The conversation between EAM Jaishankar and Blinken, Lavrov comes ahead of the summit between US President Biden and Russian Prez Vladamir Putin, scheduled to be held this month and is aimed at easing tensions over the Ukraine issue.

While with US Secretary of State Blinken, Jaishankar held in-depth discussions on current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters, the External Affairs Minister and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed the follow up of the Annual Summit and 2+2 Meeting.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Glad to exchange New Year greetings with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov this (Tuesday) evening.

Discussed the follow up of the Annual Summit and 2+2 Meeting. Agreed to remain in regular touch".

It may be noted that the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue is slated to be held in Washington DC in the first quarter of this year. Moreover, the quad foreign ministers are planning to meet in Australia this year ahead of the next in-person Quad summit in Japan.