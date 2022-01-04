New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held an in-depth discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday night. The telephonic conversation focused on broad-ranging issues including the Indo-Pacific and other global matters, and is a step forward in furthering India-US ties.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "A broad-ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings".

EAM and Secretary Blinken expressed their commitment to consolidate and expand the multi-faceted strategic partnership. They appreciated the robust defence and security ties, growing economic engagement, produhealthcareh-care collaboration and strong people-to-people linkages as its important pillars.

They also reiterated their commitment to peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. During that conversation, the two ministers looked forward to remaining in close touch.

Blinken had last spoken to EAM Jaishankar in December last year to convey condolences on the death of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other officials, in a helicopter crash.

India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the "two-plus-two" foreign and defence ministerial talks which is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington.

