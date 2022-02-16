New Delhi: India has strongly condemned the continuous cross-border missile and drone attacks on United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which have resulted in the injuries and deaths of innocent civilians, including Indian nationals. This was conveyed by TS Tirumurti, India’s ambassador to the UN at the UNSC meeting on the situation in the Middle East (Yemen) on Wednesday.

The Indian envoy reiterated India’s consistent call for immediate de-escalation of the conflict followed by a nationwide ceasefire. Last month, two Indians died, and 2 were injured in the attack claimed by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. On 3rd January, a UAE flagged vessel was hijacked off the coast of Yemen by Houthis. Seven of the 11 crew members who were on board the vessel were Indians. They are still under the custody of the Houthi rebels.

Highlighting that Yemen’s conflict is creating ripple effects on security and stability in the entire Gulf region, India's ambassador said that around 9 million Indians live and work in the Gulf region and that their well being and safety is of great importance to India. Tirumurti noted that the deliberate escalation of the conflict outside of Yemen’s borders and the heightened provocative rhetoric by Ansarallah is deplorable.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to UAE foreign minister about the attacks. This is for the second time Indian interests were attacked by Houthis who aimed to harm UAE. Ambassador Tirumurti reiterated to UNGC the Council’s unanimous call for urgent release of the crew members of vessel Rwabee, whose onboard crew includes Indians. “They continue to be detained unlawfully”, he added.

He underlined that regular access to the detained Indians, as well as, updates on their condition must be ensured by Ansarallah, till their release. India once again at the UN Security Council, called on all parties to renounce military confrontations and make concrete efforts towards establishing peace in Yemen and encourage the special envoy to continue his coordination with regional countries, as their cooperation would be critical in reaching a long-lasting sustainable solution to the Yemeni conflict.