New Delhi: India on Friday commissioned its largest solar power project at Ramagundam in Telangana. The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) declared commercial operation of the final part capacity of 20 MW out of the 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar project.

With the operationalization of the 100 MW solar power project at Ramagundam, the total commercial operation of floating solar capacity in the southern region rose to 217 MW. Earlier, NTPC declared commercial operation of 92 MW floating solar at Kayamkulam (Kerala) and 25 MW floating solar at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh.

Also read:NTPC releases 'biodiversity policy 2022'

The Power Ministry said that the 100-MW floating solar project at Ramagundam is endowed with advanced technology as well as environment-friendly features. Constructed with financial implication of Rs 423 crore through M/S BHEL as EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract, the project spreads over 500 acres of its reservoir divided into 40 blocks, each having 2.5 MW.

From an environmental point of view, the most obvious advantage of floating solar power projects is the minimum land requirement mostly for associated evacuation arrangements. Similarly, while coal consumption of 1,65,000 tons can be avoided per year, Co2 emission of 2,10,000 tons per year can also be avoided due to the floating solar power projects.