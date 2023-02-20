New Delhi: India and Iraq on Monday reviewed the current status of bilateral relations in all fields including political, economic, defense, security, trade and investments, development partnership, scholarship program, and capacity building, cultural relations, and people-to-people contacts, during the second round of the India-Iraq Foreign Office Consultations held on Monday in Baghdad.

The Indian delegation was led by Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) while the Iraq’s delegation was led by the Undersecretary for Political Planning Affairs from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Dr. Hisham Al Alawi.

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdul Ghani, Minister of Trade Atheer Dawood Salman, National Security Adviser Qasem Al Araji, and President of Sunni Awqaf Board Dr. Mesh'an Al Khazraji. A range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed among them.

Both sides noted the warm and friendly traditional relations, and comprehensively reviewed the current status of bilateral relations in all fields including political, economic, defence, security, trade and investments, development partnership, scholarship programme and capacity building, cultural relations, and people-to-people contacts. They held elaborate discussions on further strengthening of the bilateral ties.

India-Iraq bilateral trade

Both sides expressed their satisfaction about the bilateral trade, which exceeded $34 billion for 2021-22 and discussed ways and means to further increase and diversify trade from oil to non-oil sectors.

Both sides noted the importance of expanding economic partnerships and technology engagement. They noted opportunities for investment in the fields of oil and gas, infrastructure, healthcare, power, transport, agriculture, water management, drugs and pharmaceuticals, ICT, and renewable energy. They appealed to the business community enhance their engagement for mutual benefit.

Both sides made it clear that they seek to bolster the economic and people-to-people engagement. Dr. Ausaf Sayeed announced that an artificial limb fitment camp (Jaipur Foot) will be organised in Iraq soon.

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed interacted with the Indian Community, Indian and Iraqi business leaders and ITEC and ICCR alumni from Iraq. He inaugurated the newly-constructed Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC) in Baghdad which will facilitate Indian and Iraqi nationals, seeking visas and consular services.

Both sides agreed on the importance of continuing the upward momentum in the relationship through exchanges of regular visits and consultations, and agreed to hold the next India-Iraq Joint Commission Meeting at Oil Ministers’ level in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.