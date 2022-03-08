New Delhi: India and China have mutually decided to hold the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on 11 March 2022. India and China have held 14 rounds of talks till now which has resulted in resolution of North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas. Both sides will now focus to achieve resolution of other areas of friction at the borders. The recent statements by both sides seek to find a mutually acceptable solution to end the 22-month standoff between the two countries.

The recent development comes at the backdrop of China and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stating on Monday that India should help each other accomplish goals, instead of "draining each others' energies". He mentioned that "some setbacks" in China-India relations in recent years are not in the fundamental interests of both the countries and that the differences over the vexed boundary issue and territory should not "interfere with the bigger picture of bilateral cooperation" Wang is also China's Special Representative on the India-China boundary question along with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval from the Indian side.

The ties between the two countries deteriorated in June 2020 after a border clash in the Galwan valley which had left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead. India and China enhanced their deployment subsequently by rushing in soldiers as well as heavy weaponry on either side of the border. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

