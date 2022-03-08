Satara (Maharashtra): In what appears to be a step towards increased inclusion of women in armed forces, the renowned Sainik School in Maharashtra's Satara district saw 10 girls recently taking admission in the institution. In the backdrop of International Women's Day, the admissions assume significance, as this marks the first time in 61 years for the prestigious institution to have opened its doors for female students.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Deputy Principal of the Sainik School, Wing Commander B Laxmikant said that up until recently, only boys were admitted to the school. "The government decided last year to admit girls to the National Defense Academy (NDA). Therefore, for the first time in the last 61 years, the doors of Sainik School have been opened for girls. For the academic year 2021-22, 10 girls have been admitted in residential schools", he said.

Laxmikant noted that for the 10 seats, there were 611 candidates this year, adding that for the 2022-2023 academic year, already there have been 1,450 applications for the 10 seats for girls. "After passing 12th standard, these ten girls will be eligible for NDA (National Defence Academy), for which we have started preparations", Laxmikant said, explaining plans lying ahead for the administration.

The Wing Commander informed that out of the 10 girls, seven were from Maharashtra, two from Bihar, and one from West Bengal.