Mysore: As the world celebrates Women's Day today, a female in Karnataka is known for her peculiar job of digging graves she took up 15 years ago.

Neelamma, 65, has been living in the cemetery at Veerashiva Rudra land in Vidyaranyapuram ever since her marriage 17 years ago. Originally from H.D.Kote, her husband also used to perform burials, but he died of a heart attack in 2005 leaving Neelamma to fend for herself. Confused about her future, she eventually decided to follow her husband's footsteps to eke out a living as she did not know any other work.

Neelamma's job is confined within the cemetery only and she does not move out. When she started to dig graves, Neelamma was paid Rs 200 per pit, but now she earns Rs 1,000. It takes her around three hours to dig a grave. Given her old age, her son also helps her do the job.

