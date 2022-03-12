Lohardaga/Ranchi: With a huge haul of carbines, rifles, machine guns, semi-automatic weapons and live cartridges from the remotely located Lohardaga region of Jharkhand, the security forces have claimed a breakthrough in the anti-Maoist operations in the state. Besides, four women police officers were holding the command of the search operation.

Inspector General (IG) (Operation) of Ranchi Range (Jharkhand) and Amol B Homkar said personnel from Commando Battalion For Resolute Action (CoBRA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jharkhand Jaguar Forces and Bomb Disposal Squad of Jharkhand Jaguar were pressed into service for conducting a search operation.

"The list of seizures included one 303 regular rifles, 95 live cartridges used in 303 rifles, one carbine machine-gun, one magazine of a rifle, 9mm 97 live bullets, magazines of two carbines, 12 chargers, 150 tiffins of different sizes and one plastic box. Four women police officers were overseeing the anti-Maoist operation," said IG Homkar, adding, "Under the Operation Double Bull, nearly 10 encounters have taken place between security forces and Naxalites, so far, in which several bunkers were razed and one rebel had been killed. Altogether 28 firearms comprising regular light machine-gun (LMG), INSAS rifle, self-loading rifle (SLR) and American automatic rifle. Besides, eleven (11) Naxalites have been arrested, so far."

