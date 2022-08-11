Balasore: The Odisha police have arrested a Nigerian youth from New Delhi for allegedly cheating a Balasore man of Rs 30 lakh by honey-trapping him, police officials said on Thursday. The accused identified as Samson Emeke Alika has been arrested based on a case registered at the Cyber and Economic Offense police station, Balasore. Alika was staying in a rented accommodation in the national capital.

A man had lodged a complaint before the cyber police on April 13, 2022, regarding honey-trapping and fraud transactions. According to the complaint, the Nigerian guy came in contact with the victim through Facebook by introducing himself as a young woman from London. Later, they exchanged texts through WhatsApp, said Meena Bindhani, the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of the police station.

Then the woman told the victim that she had sent costly gift items including gold biscuits, a Rolex watch, and an iPhone for him, said Meena. One day, a person who identified himself as a customs officer from New Delhi called the victim and asked him to give him custom charges to receive the gifts, she said. Accordingly, the victim kept on spending lakhs of rupees to receive the gifts.

He has transferred around Rs 30 lakh but did not get the gifts. Later, he realized that he was trapped and cheated by cyber frauds, said the police inspector. The police said they have seized two mobile phones, and one laptop from the Nigerian man. The VISA of the accused has already expired in 2018 and it seems that his passport is also not a real one. Further investigation into the case is on to nab other people involved in the case, she added. (With agency inputs)