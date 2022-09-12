Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Four trekkers from West Bengal who went missing in the hills of Malana in Manikarn Valley of Kullu district have been found to be safe. Two helicopters were sent to the area where they went missing to conduct a recee by the district administration and it was found that all four of them are safe, Director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute Manali, Avinash Negi said.

He also said that the two choppers conducted receive for three hours over from Ali Ratni Tibba in Malana where the four went missing and then returned to the Bhuntar Airport. " Our team has contacted the four trekkers trapped in Ali Ratni Tibba. All of them are safe and healthy. They will most likely be brought to the base camp by Tuesday evening," Negi said.

Located at an altitude of 5,470 meters above sea level, Ali Ratni Tibba is surrounded by glaciers from all sides. The four trekkers have been identified as Abhijit Banik (43), Chinmoy Mondal (43), Divesh Das (37), and Binoy Das (31).