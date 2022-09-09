Shimla: Four trekkers from West Bengal have gone missing while trekking in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. According to sources in the State administration the trekkers are missing since Wednesday. They also said that till now the whereabouts of the missing trekkers is yet to be known adding that search and rescue team has been set up to trace the missing trekkers.

According to officials the team comprised of six trekkers and one cook who set out to conquer Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5458 m). Two of the six trekkers and the cook eached Wachem, near Malana, on Thursday, sources said, adding that they informed Government officials about the incident.

They further revealed that a team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports has been deployed to trace the missing trekkers. According to officials the SDM of Manali is coordinating with the rescue team.

Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said that the missing trackers include Abhijit Banik (43), Chinmoy Das (43), Mandal Divas Das (37) and Vinay Das (31). These four people are being told from Kolkata.