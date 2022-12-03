Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): Necessity is the mother of all inventions truly fits the bill for a student of Class 8, Ekamjeet Kaur, who came forward to develop a multi-facility bag for school-going students. The idea of creating this multi-purpose bag came when Ekamjeet experienced the ordeal the schoolchildren were facing while waiting for a bus.

Carrying heavy paraphernalia in the form of a school bag containing course books every day would drain the children of energy. Now giving much-needed relief, students instead of lugging the school bag, can convert it into a chair to sit on -- thanks to Ekamjeet.

The newly developed school bag has come as a boon in disguise for schoolchildren. While taking part in a district-level contest called Inspire Standard Award Scheme, Ekamjeet brought her newly developed school bag for scrutiny by the experts. Her product received appreciation from the experts and they also suggested some more modifications to her new invention.

Speaking about her discovery, Ekamjeet said, "The idea came to my mind when I was seeing the pain the students were suffering while waiting for the school bus at the stop. They carry heavy bags. Now this newly developed bag can be converted into to foldable chair for sitting purposes. Now students can have hassle-free wait for the bus."

"Besides, wheels are also attached to the bag that can be put on a smooth surface for easy lugging. The bag also has a holder for keeping a raincoat. The cost of the bag will be affordable, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1000," she added.

Observer of the district-level scientific contest Sudhir Chandel said, "This school bag model is unique and has multi-purpose utility. It will provide a huge relief to school-going students. Steel rods have been used while making the bag to keep it lighter. Cost-wise too it is quite affordable."