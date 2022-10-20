Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur filed his nomination from the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State. The affidavit of the Chief Minister showed that his assets have nearly doubled in the last five years.

According to the affidavit currently Thakur's total assets are worth Rs 6.28 crores whereas in 2017 it was worth Rs. 3.27 crore. It further stated that his total income during the last five financial years has been about Rs 1.80 crore adding that he has paid Income Tax on the earnings.

As per the affidavit, Thakur's income in the last financial year 2021-22 stood at about Rs 28.69 crore. The affidavit showed that the Chief Minister's wife Sadhna Thakur, a doctor by profession, earned of about Rs 1.5 crores in the last five years, on which she has also paid Income Tax.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister has three gold rings and a gold chain worth Rs 3,10,000. His wife has 375 grams of gold, which is worth Rs 17 lakh. Both the children of Thakur have 100-100 grams of gold, whose total cost is Rs 11 lakh 40 thousand.

Thakur, a five-time MLA, submitted the papers to the Thunag sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the returning officer (RO) for the constituency after taking blessings from his mother Briku Devi, and deities. Born on January 6, 1965, in Tandi village of Murahag panchayat in Mandi district, Thakur won his first Assembly election from the Chachiot constituency in 1998, and since then has been an MLA from Chachiot, which after delimitation is known as Seraj assembly constituency.

Thakur is trying his luck for the seventh time as he unsuccessfully fought his first election from the Chachiot assembly constituency in 1993 when he was just 26 years old.