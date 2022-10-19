Shimla: A 'Chaiwala' from Shimla remained successful in clinching a party ticket from BJP for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election 2022. BJP worker Sanjay Sood who currently holds the post of 'Treasurer' in party's state unit also owns a tea stall at the Old Bus Stand area in Shimla.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Sanjay Sood said," BJP is the only party where a ground-level worker gets such opportunities. The only thing that one needs to do that they had to keep working silently and the party duly recognizes them." Since Sood got the party ticket many are pointing out the similarities between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as both had sold tea in their lives.

A 'Chaiwala' gets BJP's ticket from Shimla Urban assembly seat

Also read: Congress announces 46 candidates for Himachal polls

On such comparisons, Sood humbly responds and says "please don't compare me with him, he is such an incomparable personality I'm not even equal to the dust beneath his feet. The only thing I can say, with his blessing and the faith BJP has shown in me, I will definitely win the Shimla seat for the party."

Currently, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj is the sitting MLA from the Shimla Urban seat which is offered to Sanjay Sood for the upcoming elections. While Suresh Bhardwaj is shifted to the Kasumpti assembly seat of Shimla district. It is worth mentioning that Suresh Bhardwaj has been winning elections from the Shimla Urban seat continuously since 2007.

Sanjay Sood, a two-time councilor in Shimla Municipal Corporation also listed his priorities if he gets the opportunity to represent the seat as an MLA.