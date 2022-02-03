Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday stayed the Haryana government’s law providing 75 percent reservation at industries for the residents of the state. The matter came up for hearing before the division bench of Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain. A detailed order is yet to be released by the High Court.

The order was passed on a petition filed by the Faridabad Industries Association and other associations from Haryana.

Earlier, the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, came into force on January 15. It provides for 75% reservation to local youngsters in private sector jobs that offered a monthly salary of less than Rs 30,000

Another petitioner in the case, filed by the Gurgaon Industrial Association, had earlier contended that Haryana wanted to create a reservation in the private sector by introducing the policy of “Sons of the Soil”, which was an infringement of the constitutional rights of the employers.

It was also argued that private-sector jobs are purely based on the skills and analytical bent of mind of employees who are citizens of India having the constitutional rights on the basis of their education to do jobs in any part of India.

“The act of the respondent forcing the employers to employ local candidates in private sector vide this bill impugned Act is the violation of the federal structure. HC issues notice to Haryana over 75% quota in private jobs framed by the Constitution of India, whereby the government cannot act contrary to the public interest and cannot benefit one class,” it was argued in the petition.