Ghaziabad: Hours before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mega roadshow hit Ghaziabad on Saturday, a video of heated arguments between BJP leaders Mayank Goyal and Ajay Sharma has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, both the leaders can be seen indulging in a war of words over ongoing preparations for CM's 6 pm roadshow. However, SDM Sadar Vinay Kumar Singh was seen trying to stop both of them.

Yogi Adityanath's mega roadshow in Ghaziabad is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'.

Giving clarification over the viral video, Ajay Sharma said, "Some people are talking for route diversion near Chaudhary roundabout ahead of CM roadshow, over which I said that our CM is coming and his roadshow should go through the designated route as CM has some protocols. But there is nothing like any scuffle between anybody."

The yatra was flagged off last week by six senior BJP leaders from six places in Uttar Pradesh to reach out to the people in all 403 Assembly constituencies of the state and win their trust ahead of the forthcoming elections. The Jan Vishwas Yatra is a replica of the party's Parivartan Yatra held during the 2017 Assembly polls, in which the BJP had won a record-setting 325 seats.

