Hyderabad: A team of Commissioner’s Taskforce, South Zone Team, Hyderabad along with Shainayathgunj Police apprehended four accused for operating a 'Hawala racket' in and around Hyderabad city on Thursday evening. Police seized Rs 1,10,000 cash and four mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Kamlesh (47), Ashok Kumar, (35), Rahul Agarwal (28), and Ratan Sing (25), all residents of Hyderabad. According to the police officials, the prime accused Kamlesh Kumar runs a plastic bag business at Begumbazar. As he was not earning enough money in his business, he hatched a plan to run a Hawala racket in the city.

He shared his plan with Rahul Agarwal, who agreed to join him. Later, Kamlesh employed Ashok Kumar and Ratan Sing as workers to collect and deliver money to the customers.

Based on credible information, on the evening of 20th October, members of the South Zone Task Force team along with Shainayathgunj Police conducted a vehicle checking drive at M J Bridge in the Jummerath bazaar area.

Meantime, the officials stopped a suspicious Chevrolet Spark car and searched the vehicle, during which they recovered a huge amount of cash hidden in black polythene. When the persons sitting in the car were questioned about the cash, they failed to give any satisfactory answer. Following this, all four persons were apprehended and handed over to SHO Shainayathgunj PS for further investigation.

Earlier, the Hyderabad Police seized Rs 11 crore of alleged hawala money in a period of 10 days during a series of raids.