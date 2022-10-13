Hyderabad: The Task Force of the Hyderabad Police has seized Rs 11 crore of alleged hawala money in a period of 10 days during a series of raids. The latest incident took place on Wednesday morning during which Rs 2 crore was seized from Banjara Hills.

Police sources said that the cash was being smuggled through courier and investigation has revealed that the money belonged to a person from Gujarat. They further revealed that cases have been registered against several persons in this regard.

Earlier on September 29 Rs 24 lakh was seized from a person identified as Shoaib Malik from the Masabtank area. Police sources said that Malik, who has a business of collecting old goods in Hyderabad, took Hawala money as per the instruction of his cousin Kamil.

Police seized Rs 3.5 crore during a raid at the Marriott Hotel in Gandhinagar police station on Wednesday. According to police sources, the cash was seized when it was being shifted in two cars. They further revealed that six persons have been detained in relation to the case.

They also said that the amount will be handed over to the Income Tax Department as the accused failed to produce any documents regarding the reason why they were carrying such a huge amount. Several oter raids were also conducted during this period.