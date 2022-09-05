Yamunanagar (Haryana): Police have cracked the murder case of Harpreet Singh and arrested three accused including two brothers. According to police Harpreet was murdered on August 28 by the three accused with a double dose of drugs. Police said that Harpreet, a drug addict, used to buy narcotics from the accused but was unable to pay them for several months due to which they plotted his murder. The accused have been remanded to police custody.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) officer Pramod Walia said that he received information that three youths are trying to escape through the Gulabgarh bus stand following which a police team went to the spot and arrested them. The accused have been identified as Labh Singh, Ravi alias Shubham, and Kapil alias Kala. Labh Singh and Ravi are brothers, police said.

Walia said Harpreet used to work in a car company in Gurugram and used to buy drugs from the accused, He also said that the deceased was unable to pay the three accused for drugs for three months and whenever the accused used to ask him about the money, Harpreet abused them.

Angered by this, the three accused hatched a plan to murder Harpreet. Walia said that when Harpreet came home on August 28, Labh Singh asked him to come to his village where the two other accused were also present.

When the three accused asked Harpreet for money, he again started to abuse them, Walia said. He also said that then the accused injected a double dose of drugs into Harpreet following which he lost consciousness. Walia said then the three accused assaulted Harpreet which led to his death.

" Then Labh Singh put Harpreet's body in his car. After which Ravi and Kapil took Harpreet's body and dumped it under the culvert in the forest on the Chhachhrauli road," said Walia. He said that the accused Labh Singh had several cases of robbery, murder, and dacoity against him.