Rohtak (Haryana): At least four youth, including a former student leader, were hurt in a firing incident during a group clash on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak on Saturday.

"Four people were shot at, at least one of them is a student. They have been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak in critical condition. Youth in a car had fired on another car. The cause of the incident is not known. Police are investigating the matter," SHO Parmod Gautam, PGIMS police station said.

The incident broke out shortly after Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who is also MDU Chancellor, left the university campus after inaugurating the faculty development centre. According to reports, a clash broke out between two groups near the MDU library.