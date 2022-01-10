Yamuna Nagar: Amid rising COVID cases, the Haryana government on Monday decided to close down schools and colleges in the state till January 26. A similar closure was earlier in effect till January 12.

"In view of the increasing cases of Covid-19 pandemic, the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges of the state closed till 26 January for the safety of the students. Online teaching will continue, in which schools and colleges will take the necessary action by focusing on the preparation for the upcoming examination.", state education minister Ch Kanwar Pal tweeted out on Monday.

Haryana, in the last 24 hours, recorded 4361 new COVID cases, taking the total case count to 18321. During the same period, it saw 805 discharges.

